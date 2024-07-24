Analysts Issue Forecasts for CAVA Group, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:CAVA)

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – William Blair increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAVA Group in a report released on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $259.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAVA. Piper Sandler downgraded CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $82.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day moving average of $68.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.32. CAVA Group has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $98.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,745,000 after purchasing an additional 196,019 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 125,143 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CAVA Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at $28,114,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at $28,114,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $5,984,565.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,467,910.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock worth $124,690,835.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

