Analysts Set Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT at $9.33

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Funko Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $484.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.18. Funko has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Funko had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Funko will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Funko

In other Funko news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $17,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,129,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,655,558.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,129,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,655,558.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 16,690 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $153,881.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,379.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,068,150 shares of company stock worth $18,417,009. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko by 698.4% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,273,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,788 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Funko by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 948,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

