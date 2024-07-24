Arbitrum Price Up 1.9% This Week (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and $578.00 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,339,278,542 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,339,278,542 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.76385137 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 967 active market(s) with $257,148,290.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

