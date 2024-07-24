ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Raised to $112.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Bank of America from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARCB. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.85.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ARCB

ArcBest Stock Performance

ArcBest stock opened at $117.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $86.93 and a 1-year high of $153.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.22 and its 200 day moving average is $124.29.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 9.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after buying an additional 14,463 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in ArcBest by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the third quarter valued at about $10,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.