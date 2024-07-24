Ardor Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $70.70 million and $5.23 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00043809 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009251 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

