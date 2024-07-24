Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.27 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.70 ($0.15). 3,580,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 5,536,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.14 ($0.16).

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39,567.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.95 million, a PE ratio of -202.33 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.96.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.