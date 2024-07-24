Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $337.80 and last traded at $337.82. 456,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,420,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $346.65.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.83, for a total value of $511,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,568,495.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.83, for a total transaction of $511,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,568,495.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total transaction of $328,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,510.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,076 shares of company stock worth $68,928,479 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $881,848,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $586,051,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $521,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 25,188.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,420,000 after acquiring an additional 611,312 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

