Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the asset manager on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 67.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $41.43. 875,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.81. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $270.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

