Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $270.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 253,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.81. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

