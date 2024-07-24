Arweave Trading 1.1% Lower This Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Arweave has a market cap of $2.00 billion and $35.17 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $30.40 or 0.00046542 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,312.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.25 or 0.00554639 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00068395 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.
Buying and Selling Arweave
