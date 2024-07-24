ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.31-$1.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.024-$1.044 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

ASGN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $101.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,246. ASGN has a 12 month low of $75.85 and a 12 month high of $106.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $97,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,208.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $97,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at $547,208.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $783,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

