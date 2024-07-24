Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,328 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.36% of Assured Guaranty worth $17,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1,990.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 57,928 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $311,806.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,757.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $311,806.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,757.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,398,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 304,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,368,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,901 shares of company stock worth $5,834,807. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Assured Guaranty stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.44. The company had a trading volume of 369,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,979. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.12. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $96.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 57.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

