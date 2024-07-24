ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.62

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$41.62 and last traded at C$41.60, with a volume of 70106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$40.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on ACO.X. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.92.
ATCO Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at ATCO
In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 59,200 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,486,400.00. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About ATCO
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.
