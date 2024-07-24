Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading 4.4% Higher

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) traded up 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.69. 327,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,774,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.19 million, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,089,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 349,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 231,260 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.