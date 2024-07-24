Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Lowered to $133.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALV. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Autoliv from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.46.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALV

Autoliv Stock Down 0.8 %

ALV opened at $98.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.22 and a 200 day moving average of $114.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $89.37 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 62.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.