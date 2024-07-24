Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,982,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 5,863,820 shares.The stock last traded at $22.39 and had previously closed at $21.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Avantor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,165,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after purchasing an additional 534,901 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 467,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

