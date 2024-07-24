B. Riley Lowers Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $80.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.53% from the company’s previous close.

CELH has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.51.

Shares of CELH opened at $47.47 on Monday. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.91.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,750,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,172,226.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,772,617 shares of company stock worth $107,637,044. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Celsius by 12.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Celsius by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Celsius by 4.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

