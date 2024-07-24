Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.16% of Badger Meter worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 254,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,344,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of Badger Meter stock traded up $2.89 on Tuesday, hitting $204.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,004. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.06 and a 1 year high of $206.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Northcoast Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BMI

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.