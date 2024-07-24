Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.64.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MPC traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.81. The stock had a trading volume of 940,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,077. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $127.14 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.