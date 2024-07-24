Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 66 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 12,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price target (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $642.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,732,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,822. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $656.93 and a 200-day moving average of $606.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

