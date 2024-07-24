Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys Shares of 399 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded up $8.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $511.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,894. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.38 and a fifty-two week high of $555.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price objective (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.