Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in SAP by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 48,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.17.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.00. 926,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,010. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $214.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.54.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

