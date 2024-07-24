Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $519,000 Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

NYSE:CI traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $339.58. The stock had a trading volume of 175,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,535. The stock has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

