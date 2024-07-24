Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Invests $617,000 in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,307,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Cencora stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.13. The stock had a trading volume of 330,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,095. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.42. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.65 and a 1 year high of $246.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,899,112 shares of company stock valued at $408,654,376 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

