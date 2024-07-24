Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 360.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE EHC traded up $2.82 on Wednesday, reaching $89.57. The stock had a trading volume of 293,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,861.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

