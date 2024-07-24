Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 1,550 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $4,931,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 44.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,230 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 369.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 123,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 97,281 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth $1,202,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth $1,166,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 642,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

