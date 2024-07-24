Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $492.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Banc of California Stock Performance

NYSE:BANC traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $16.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is -12.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BANC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 7,130 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

