Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $492.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.
Banc of California Stock Performance
NYSE:BANC traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $16.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.14.
Banc of California Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is -12.01%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on BANC
Insider Activity at Banc of California
In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 7,130 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Banc of California
Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banc of California
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.