Bank of America Boosts M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $188.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $160.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s previous close.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.35.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $172.17 on Monday. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.31.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $1,963,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $1,963,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $1,471,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,915 shares of company stock valued at $14,497,759 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

