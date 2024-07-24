Bank of America Increases Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $55.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.07.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $49.44 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.18. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $2,707,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $256,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 126.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 41,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 168.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

