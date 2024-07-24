Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.12 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

NYSE BOH opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 72.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $58.50.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

