Barclays Boosts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $96.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNR. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

NYSE PNR traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $86.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,606. Pentair has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 200.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

