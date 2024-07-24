Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 37.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 892,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244,263 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Barclays by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,323,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,896 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Barclays by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,750,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 695,502 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 6.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 88,695 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Barclays by 1,502.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Barclays by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,238,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 255,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Barclays Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BCS traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,198,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,157,785. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.44. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

