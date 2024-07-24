Barrick Gold Corp Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GOLD. CIBC lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOLD

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD opened at $18.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.51. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 3,105,335 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $56,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,220 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 169,350 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,651 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.