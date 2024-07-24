Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Free Report) rose 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €27.40 ($29.78) and last traded at €27.31 ($29.68). Approximately 4,280,000 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €26.26 ($28.54).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is €27.14 and its 200 day moving average is €28.18.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

