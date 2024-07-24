Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 4.0 %

BBGI stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

