BITICA COIN Trading Down 0% This Week (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.27 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,511.25 or 0.99840393 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011475 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007042 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00073998 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000584 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.