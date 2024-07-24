BitShares (BTS) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and $120,515.91 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000628 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000599 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

