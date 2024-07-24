BitTorrent-New Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $836.45 million and $23.06 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000630 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000565 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000088 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $31,905,951.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

