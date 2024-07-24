BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $888.91 million, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $337.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $56,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

