BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $5.10

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 5.10 per share by the asset manager on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

BlackRock has raised its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. BlackRock has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BlackRock to earn $45.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $20.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

BLK traded down $16.26 on Wednesday, reaching $828.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,191. The stock has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $851.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $794.17 and its 200 day moving average is $794.72.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $912.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.29.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,978 shares of company stock worth $54,692,570 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

