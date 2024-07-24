Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Gap Down to $19.63

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.63, but opened at $17.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 2,329,629 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 11.6 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 581.00 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 8,266.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $79,025.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $79,025.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $38,493.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,057 shares of company stock valued at $191,141 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Further Reading

