Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Raised to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 27.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,516 shares of company stock worth $885,088 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,221,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,738 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.