Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 10.99 Per Share

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.99 ($0.14) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Bloomsbury Publishing Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of LON BMY opened at GBX 717.59 ($9.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £582.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,840.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 626.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 557.55. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 52 week low of GBX 365 ($4.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 726 ($9.39).
About Bloomsbury Publishing
