Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Bluzelle token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bluzelle has a market cap of $74.55 million and $7.78 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bluzelle Token Profile

Bluzelle’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,947,096 tokens. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com.

Bluzelle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle (BLZ) is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum platform, used within the Bluzelle network, a decentralized data network for dApps. It provides secure, tamper-proof, and scalable data management using blockchain principles. The BLZ token is used to pay for network services and incentivize participation. Bluzelle was founded by Neeraj Murarka and Pavel Bains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

