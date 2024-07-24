Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Down 1.8%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $182.30 and last traded at $183.15. Approximately 1,264,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 8,159,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Argus cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.61 and its 200-day moving average is $189.15. The company has a market cap of $110.54 billion, a PE ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after acquiring an additional 518,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

