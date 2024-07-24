Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Given New $45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bread Financial from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.93.

Bread Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BFH traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 325,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,910. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bread Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bread Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

