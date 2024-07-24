Brokerages Set Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target at $69.09

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.53.

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Residential

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Equity Residential by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 41.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EQR stock opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $71.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.76.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.