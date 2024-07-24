Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $110.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.90.

Shares of BRO stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.66. 562,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,082. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.09. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $99.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 21.95%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 267,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after buying an additional 31,071 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after acquiring an additional 127,903 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

