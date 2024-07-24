Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.66. 562,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $99.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.09.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brown & Brown

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.