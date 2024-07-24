BTIG Research Downgrades CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) to Neutral

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.95.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $268.88 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $140.52 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.33, a PEG ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $359.35 and a 200 day moving average of $327.01.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.